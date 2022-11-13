Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 847 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.80. 1,479,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.29%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.