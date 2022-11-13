Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.10% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 162,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF alerts:

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Price Performance

KEMQ stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,740. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.