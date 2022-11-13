PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Up 87.5% in October

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the October 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 165.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PSP Swiss Property from CHF 140 to CHF 120 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

PSP Swiss Property Stock Performance

Shares of PSP Swiss Property stock remained flat at $98.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07. PSP Swiss Property has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $130.26.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.