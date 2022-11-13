PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PureBase Price Performance
PUBC stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. PureBase has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.
About PureBase
