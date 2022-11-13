PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PureBase Price Performance

PUBC stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. PureBase has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

About PureBase

(Get Rating)

See Also

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

