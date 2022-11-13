Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in October

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 151.4 days.

Qt Group Oyj Price Performance

Shares of QTGPF opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.51. Qt Group Oyj has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $166.00.

Get Qt Group Oyj alerts:

Qt Group Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design and development tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs offers cross-platform development solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.