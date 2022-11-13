Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in October

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 151.4 days.
Qt Group Oyj Price Performance
Shares of QTGPF opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.51. Qt Group Oyj has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $166.00.
Qt Group Oyj Company Profile
