Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,040 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $82.10.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

