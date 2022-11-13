Qtron Investments LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of EMN opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
