Qtron Investments LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.