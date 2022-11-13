Qtron Investments LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 60,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 24,954 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 459,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,933,000 after buying an additional 150,065 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 143,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $138.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.12. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.