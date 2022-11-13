Qtron Investments LLC Invests $375,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.69.

NYSE ALL opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.02, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

