Qtron Investments LLC Invests $395,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 4.1 %

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.