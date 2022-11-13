Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 1,066 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Bunge by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $101.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.