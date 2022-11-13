Quantum Price Tops $0.0215 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Quantum has traded 99.5% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and $181,755.80 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.02127002 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,263.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

