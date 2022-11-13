QuarkChain (QKC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.38 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $39.34 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

