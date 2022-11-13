QUASA (QUA) Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $103.07 million and $139,609.85 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,626.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009523 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021521 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00244841 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003739 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00134084 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $138,717.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

