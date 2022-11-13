Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QUISF remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,040. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.