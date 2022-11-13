Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $3.89. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 1,534 shares changing hands.

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

