Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $128.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

Shares of RL opened at $104.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

