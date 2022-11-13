Raydium (RAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.70 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Raydium has a market cap of $30.20 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 61% against the dollar. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001251 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00582142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,017.39 or 0.30322815 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,884,886 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

