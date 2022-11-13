Raymond James Cuts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.28.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CG stock opened at C$7.03 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.81.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$213.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.34%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.