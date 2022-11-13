Raymond James Lowers Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$10.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Centerra Gold by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

