RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 146,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

RBB Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,236. The company has a market capitalization of $427.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 34.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.50%.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after buying an additional 35,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1,572.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

