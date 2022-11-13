Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut Redfin from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Up 21.3 %

Redfin stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Redfin has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $48.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

In other news, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.