Redmond Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $463.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.57. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $328.20 and a 1 year high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.