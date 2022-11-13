Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 2,937 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after buying an additional 963,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,453,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 230,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,240.56 and a beta of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $328,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $328,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,948 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,174. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.