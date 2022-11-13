Redmond Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology makes up about 1.2% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of PAR Technology worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 11.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 22,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 306,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $67.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAR. StockNews.com began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

