Redmond Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.75.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $227.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

