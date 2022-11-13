Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,853,000 after buying an additional 231,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,728,000 after buying an additional 75,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,634,000 after buying an additional 118,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $140.47 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.