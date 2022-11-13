Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Inogen worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Inogen by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Inogen by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 53,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Inogen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Inogen Trading Up 5.6 %

Inogen Company Profile

Shares of INGN opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $36.30.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

