Reef (REEF) Price Down 33% This Week

Reef (REEF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Reef has a total market cap of $69.18 million and $48.74 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded down 33% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00010066 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.89 or 0.00582878 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,994.99 or 0.30362654 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,524,755,255 coins and its circulating supply is 20,524,755,005 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.