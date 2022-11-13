Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGA. Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 106.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $132.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.47. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $148.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

