Relay Token Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $38.30 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded down 37.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Relay Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00581868 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,013.59 or 0.30308581 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Relay Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relay Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.