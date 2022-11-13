Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,400 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 590,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.5 days.
Relx Price Performance
OTCMKTS RLXXF traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $33.00.
About Relx
