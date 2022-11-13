renBTC 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, renBTC has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for $16,618.06 or 1.00444205 BTC on major exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $59.49 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00584283 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,024.54 or 0.30434353 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

