renBTC (RENBTC) Price Reaches $16,743.47

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, renBTC has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $59.94 million and $1.59 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $16,743.47 or 1.00459521 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00584633 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,071.03 or 0.30452611 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3,820,863,160.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000087 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars.

