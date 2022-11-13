Request Trading Down 28% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $81.95 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,570.93 or 1.00026490 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009745 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00049062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00046702 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021562 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00244604 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08451536 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $1,256,967.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.