Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 13th (AMX, GD, GEF, HUBG, KIM, LCNB, LE, NRIM, PFMT, QCRH)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Sunday, November 13th:

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

