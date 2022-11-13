Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 13th (AMX, GD, GEF, HUBG, KIM, LCNB, LE, NRIM, PFMT, QCRH)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Sunday, November 13th:
América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
