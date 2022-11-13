Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 1,599 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 546.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.70.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

