Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

VZ stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.