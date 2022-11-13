Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 100 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.46. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

