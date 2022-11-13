Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 160 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $288.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average of $246.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $310.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

