Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $359.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

