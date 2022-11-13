Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.08 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Horizon Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FHN opened at $24.27 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

