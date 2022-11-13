Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.78 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,629 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after buying an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $33.34 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.