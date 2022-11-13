Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,248 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intel by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after buying an additional 105,016 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Intel Stock Up 2.3 %

Intel Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.