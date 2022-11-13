Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 1,563 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,077.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Shares of UPS opened at $178.19 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.93.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

