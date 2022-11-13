RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 22.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 90.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after buying an additional 1,182,176 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.9% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 49,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 110.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $276.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

