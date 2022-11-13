Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RSKD. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Riskified Stock Performance

NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 33.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

