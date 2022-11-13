Robert W. Baird Lowers Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $140.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.98% from the stock’s previous close.

MIDD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Middleby Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.53. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

