Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $56.37

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.37 and traded as high as C$58.75. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$58.75, with a volume of 1,221 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$29.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

