Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the October 15th total of 488,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 519.1 days.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

RSGUF remained flat at $4.33 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RSGUF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.